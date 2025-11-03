Tuolumne County GOP Raises Alarm About Recent Theft Of Political Signs

Sonora, CA — Several “No on Prop 50” signs were found to be either damaged or stolen in Tuolumne County, raising concerns from the Tuolumne County Republican Party.

Voters will decide the fate of Proposition 50 during a special election this Tuesday. Local Republican leaders relay that several signs have either been tampered with or removed from public areas in recent days. In addition, about a dozen signs have been reported stolen from private property.

“Whether you support or oppose Proposition 50, we all have a duty to protect the rights of our neighbors to speak,” said Matt Kiolbassa, Chairman of the Tuolumne County Republican Party. “Stealing or destroying signs doesn’t change minds; it violates the law, chills free expression, and tramples constitutional rights. We call on everyone, whatever their view on Prop 50, to reject these acts of political intimidation and instead engage in respectful civil discourse.”

The party notes that political signs are a core form of political expression protected by the First Amendment.

Some of the more notable instances included a 4’ x 8’ sign at the Tuolumne Road and Mono Way intersection that had its mounting cables cut and was found down the hillside, a 4’ x 8’ sign on Sanguinetti Road that had its mounts cut and was removed, and a 4’ x 4’ sign that was removed from Highway 108 near Sugar Pine.