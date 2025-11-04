Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Election Day In California, Prop 50 To Be Decided

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Vote Here In Tuolumne County - Election

Vote Here In Tuolumne County - Election

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Only one item is on the local ballot on this Election Day.

Californians are deciding whether to approve Proposition 50, proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, to redistrict California’s Congressional districts over the next three election cycles (2026, 2028, and 2030). The move would temporarily take the power away from the non-partisan California Independent Redistricting Commission to allow Democrats to gain a handful of seats in the state. It was proposed in response to redistricting efforts in other states, like Texas, that would benefit Republicans.

As of late last week, 14,000 of Tuolumne County’s roughly 36,000 voters had already cast a ballot. Ballots can be placed in designated drop boxes throughout today, and special Vote Centers will be open from 7 am – 8 pm.

Click here for locations of the drop boxes and Vote Centers in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.