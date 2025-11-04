Election Day In California, Prop 50 To Be Decided

Sonora, CA — Only one item is on the local ballot on this Election Day.

Californians are deciding whether to approve Proposition 50, proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, to redistrict California’s Congressional districts over the next three election cycles (2026, 2028, and 2030). The move would temporarily take the power away from the non-partisan California Independent Redistricting Commission to allow Democrats to gain a handful of seats in the state. It was proposed in response to redistricting efforts in other states, like Texas, that would benefit Republicans.

As of late last week, 14,000 of Tuolumne County’s roughly 36,000 voters had already cast a ballot. Ballots can be placed in designated drop boxes throughout today, and special Vote Centers will be open from 7 am – 8 pm.

Click here for locations of the drop boxes and Vote Centers in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.