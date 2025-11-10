Field Of Honor Recognizes Veterans, Active Military, And First Responders

Local scouts take part in the Field of Honor Opening Ceremony - TCSO Image

Sonora, CA — Standard Park is lined with flags, and the community is invited to come out and view the Field of Honor through Veterans Day (Tuesday).

It is a project of the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Club. Event chairperson Lisa Dasko states, “The Field of Honor is a collection of flags that we dedicate to local Veterans, active duty military, or first responders. The Sonora Sunrise Rotary has been doing this for four years.”

This year, the field has expanded to 300 flags.

Opening ceremonies were held over the weekend, featuring several speakers, including local Veteran Frank Smart, Shane Warner of Columbia College Fire, Jamie Franklin Horses of Warriors, Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez, Rotary members, and others.

The Field of Honor is free to attend, through November 12, from noon to 4:30 pm.

Money is raised from sponsorships from local businesses and via flag sponsorships.

Proceeds this year will go to the Horses of Warriors organization and the Columbia College Fire Academy.

It is one of several Veterans Day-related activities this week in the Mother Lode.

Others include a pancake breakfast in Copperopolis, a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony in Columbia, a Veterans Day Lunch in San Andreas, a Women Saluting Women event in Twain Harte, and a Veterans Day dinner in Murphys. Click here for more detailed information on all of those happenings in the myMotherLode.com events calendar.