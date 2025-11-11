Snow Anticipated In The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park (above the Valley floor), from late Wednesday night until late Thursday night.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The total snow accumulations, above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Southwest winds could gust as high as forty to fifty mph. Such gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult above 5,000 feet. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel above 5,000 feet is absolutely necessary.

There is low confidence on the exact timing and snow amounts. Check back frequently to MyMotherLode for the very latest updates on the forecast.