Trump: America Is Suffering From A Health Crisis

“During National Diabetes Month, we recognize the millions of Americans living with diabetes and we renew our commitment to building a healthier Nation.

America is suffering from a health crisis. Six in 10 Americans now live with at least one chronic disease, nearly 40 percent are pre-diabetic, and over ten percent are diabetic. The global comparisons make clear that the health of our people is on an alarming trajectory—and this concern is especially urgent when it comes to America’s children. Close to 30 percent of our youth show signs of pre-diabetes and over 40 percent are overweight or obese. Today’s children are tomorrow’s workforce, caregivers, and leaders—we can no longer afford to ignore this crisis. Through my Administration’s Make America Healthy Again Commission, we are addressing this challenge head on by pursuing truth, restoring gold standard science, and advancing innovations that restore children’s health and our Nation’s future.

There are clear reasons behind this rise in obesity and diabetes in children, and they reveal both the depth of the problem and the opportunity before us. The American diet has shifted dramatically toward ultra-processed food and physical activity has declined.,. My administration is focusing our efforts where policy and action will make the greatest impact—advancing critical research, driving innovation, and delivering results for diseases that begin in childhood and extend into adulthood, including diabetes.

As we take action to prevent chronic disease and support healthier futures, we are also making sure Americans living with diabetes today can access the medications they need. During my first term, I took action to lower insulin copays for many seniors to just $35. And in April, I signed an Executive Order to further reduce drug prices—including lowering the cost of insulin to as low as $0.03 plus a small administrative fee for low-income patients and the uninsured—so than no American is forced to choose between their health and their financial security.

Diabetes is a life-changing disease, but it does not have to control your life. With early detection, healthy choices, and the right care, Americans can live stronger, fuller, and more prosperous lives. This month, I urge citizens to take charge of their health and know their risks. Together, we will confront diabetes, protect future generations, and Make America Healthy Again.”

