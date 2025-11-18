Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Drug Charges

Sonora, CA– Sonora police arrested a Merced-area man recently after a traffic stop in the Crossroads Shopping Center led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine. Officers pulled over a black Ford Ranger just after midnight for an equipment violation and identified the driver as 62-year-old Michael Nunes.

Police said K9 Ridge alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a search uncovered 18.4 grams of suspected meth along with packaging material consistent with sales. Nunes was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of felony transport of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

The Sonora Police Department reminds the public that all charges are allegations, and Nunes is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.