Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
48.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Winton-Schaad Burn Underway This Week

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CAL Fire MMU Logo

CAL Fire MMU Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Cal Fire plans to conduct a prescribed burn this week on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan site in northeastern Calaveras County.

The project, east of West Point near Lily Gap Road and North Bald Mountain Road, began today, November 17, and will run through November 23. Officials said smoke may be visible in the area while crews burn piles across roughly 40 acres to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations. Burning is expected to run daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Cal Fire personnel patrolling the area until all hot spots are out.

For more information on wildfire preparation and prevention, residents can visit here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.