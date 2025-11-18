Winton-Schaad Burn Underway This Week

Calaveras, CA– Cal Fire plans to conduct a prescribed burn this week on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan site in northeastern Calaveras County.

The project, east of West Point near Lily Gap Road and North Bald Mountain Road, began today, November 17, and will run through November 23. Officials said smoke may be visible in the area while crews burn piles across roughly 40 acres to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations. Burning is expected to run daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Cal Fire personnel patrolling the area until all hot spots are out.

