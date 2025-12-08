Skip to main content
Calaveras Red Hawks Heading To State Championship Football Game

By B.J. Hansen
San Andreas, CA — The Mother Lode League champions, the Calaveras Red Hawks, are moving on to the 5-A state title football game.

The Red Hawks defeated Miramonte in the regional finals on Saturday, 35-7. Calaveras is now 12-2 overall after going 7-0 in the Mother Lode League. The Red Hawks will face Bishop Union High School this Saturday at 3 pm at Fullerton Union High School in Southern California. Bishop Union (12-3) defeated South Gate High on Saturday, 47-28.

The Calaveras Red Hawks are led by head coach Manny Mosa.

Sonora High will be playing in the 5-A championship game against Rio Honda Prep, as reported earlier here. 

