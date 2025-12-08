Community Donates Over 830 Coats To Interfaith

Sonora, CA — Those in Tuolumne County needing a warm jacket will receive one this year, thanks to overwhelming support from the community on Saturday.

Interfaith Social Services Director Diane Bennett relays that over 830 jackets were donated during Saturday’s coat drive at the office located on Striker Court. Volunteers were on hand to collect the donations from 9 am – 1 pm. Interfaith is closed today (Monday), so the coats will be available for those in need later this week. More information on Interfaith can be found here. The organization also received several blankets and sweaters.

The coat drive came a day after the Central Sierra Broadcasting Cash Drive for Interfaith, which, as reported earlier, raised around $130,000 to help the organization purchase food and other needed supplies.