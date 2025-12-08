Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
38.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Community Donates Over 830 Coats To Interfaith

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sorting Jackets for Interfaith Social Services

Sorting Jackets for Interfaith Social Services

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Central Sierra Broadcasting's Stephene Tune, BJ Hansen, and Karen Jensen at Interfaith Coat Drive
  • Coats donated for Interfaith
  • Food at Interfaith Social Services
  • Food at Interfaith Social Services

Sonora, CA — Those in Tuolumne County needing a warm jacket will receive one this year, thanks to overwhelming support from the community on Saturday.

Interfaith Social Services Director Diane Bennett relays that over 830 jackets were donated during Saturday’s coat drive at the office located on Striker Court. Volunteers were on hand to collect the donations from 9 am – 1 pm. Interfaith is closed today (Monday), so the coats will be available for those in need later this week. More information on Interfaith can be found here. The organization also received several blankets and sweaters.

The coat drive came a day after the Central Sierra Broadcasting Cash Drive for Interfaith, which, as reported earlier, raised around $130,000 to help the organization purchase food and other needed supplies.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.