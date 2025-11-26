Calaveras Supervisors Pick New Auditor-Controller

San Andreas, CA — When Kathy Gomes retired this month as the elected Calaveras County Auditor-Controller, the Board of Supervisors needed to pick her replacement.

At this week’s meeting, the board voted 5-0 to select the Assistant/Auditor Controller Greg Sessions to fill the seat until it is up for election again in 2026. The appointment came at the recommendation of Gomes.

Sessions has over 15 years of accounting experience in both the private and public sectors. He joined the county in 2017 as an Accountant/Auditor and was promoted to Assistant Auditor-Controller in 2021.

Sessions holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Brigham Young University – Hawaii. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and is proficient in various accounting software platforms.

He thanked several people, including the board members, and his son who moved with him to the county several years ago. He added, “I would also like to again thank my predecessor (Kathy Gomes) for putting me in this position and helping me develop the skills where I can confidently stand before you and accept an appointment for the rest of this term.”

Immediately after the vote, Sessions was sworn into office by Calaveras County Clerk/Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner.