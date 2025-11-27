Mother Lode State Senator Tours Columbia College Fire Station

Columbia, CA – Mother Lode State Senator takes a tour of Columbia College/Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) Station 79 to learn about its program.

Firefighters welcomed District 4 Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil to the station last week. They discussed the program, which is supported by the CAL Fire TCU and the Tuolumne County Firefighters Department Schedule A contract with paid staffing, engine maintenance, mentorship, training, and on-the-job experience for students looking to make firefighting a lifelong career. The staff relayed how the program provides students the opportunity to work alongside paid professionals staffing the SAFER grant-funded Engine 791 at the same station. Alvarado-Gil was also told that the program has produced thousands of career firefighters for many California fire departments and departments in other states by gaining experience, training, and being provided mentors by CAL Fire and TCFD.

During the tour, they also discussed recruitment and retention, and station staffing levels by college firefighters and paid staff. The senator heard about how the staff assisted with the TCU Lightning Complex Fires and how the college fire academy provides instructional assistance and support.