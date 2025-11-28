A Thanksgiving Feast For Chinese Camp 6-5 Fire Victims

Chinese Camp, CA — A business and a charity joined forces to bring some Thanksgiving cheer to the Chinese Camp 6-5 fire victims who suffered loss from the flames.

The Chinese Camp store and Nancy’s Hope put on a Thanksgiving feast that included stuffing and all the trimmings, plus a twist of homemade Thai food for the tasting. The invitation posted on social media noted, “Come celebrate community and thankful hearts. Let’s fill the day with love, laughter, and delicious food.”

The meal was held at the store located at 13750 Highways 120 and 49 in Chinese Camp on Thanksgiving Day. Those impacted were told to bring a dish or simply come to enjoy a warm meal, and there was plenty of food and thanks to go around. The dinner ran from noon until 7 p.m., with to-go meals also arranged for those who could not attend, as organizers wanted to make sure fire victims enjoyed a tasty Thanksgiving meal.

The blaze broke out on September 2, 2025, when rolling thunderstorms produced lightning across multiple locations in Calaveras and Tuolumne County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County. The final two fires to reach containment were the 6-5 (6,935 acres) and 6-2 (1,025 acres) fires near Lake Don Pedro on September 13, 2025, as reported here. The blaze forced hundreds from their homes, prompting evacuations. The TCU Complex Fires destroyed 95 structures; 45 were homes, mostly around Chinese Camp, and damaged seven more.