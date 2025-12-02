California Dollars Coming For Mother Lode Traffic Safety Initiatives

Sonora, CA — The California Office of Traffic Safety is awarding over $140 million to 500 initiatives, with a chunk of the money coming to the Mother Lode.

Locally, the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office is receiving the biggest allocation, $245,335, for efforts to crack down on drug-impaired driving. The Tuolumne County Public Health Department is receiving $77,672 for child safety seat programs. The Sonora Police Department will receive $55,000 for traffic initiatives. The Calaveras County Public Health Department is getting $143,000 for programs to reduce alcohol impaired driving.

$140,000 is also going to the Amador County Public Health Department for pedestrian and bicycle safety programs, and $38,000 to the Mariposa Fire Department for Emergency Medical Services.

The funding awards were announced by Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

“These grants are a vital investment in the safety of every Californian who uses our roads,” stated California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee. “From educating young drivers to preventing impaired and distracted driving, this funding allows our officers to engage directly with communities and take meaningful action to reduce crashes and save lives.”