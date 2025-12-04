Interfaith Seeing Growing Need Ahead Of Annual Cash Drive

Sonora, CA — Friday morning will be a critical fundraiser to help Interfaith Social Services in Tuolumne County provide food and services throughout the year to those in need.

Central Sierra Broadcasting will host the Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services from 6 am – noon on Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. Updates will also be provided on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Tune in throughout the morning.

“We are finding that our numbers (people coming in for food) are going up,” says Diane Bennett, Interfaith Social Services Director. “I’ve been looking at the last couple of months, and we are probably increasing about 20%, and I see the need continuing. We don’t know what will be happening with food stamps, and winter usually has higher unemployment.”

Bennett adds, “A lot of the costs that we pay for food will be going up. But, we can get so much better bang for the buck with cash than from someone else going to the grocery store.”

Interfaith is able to receive discounts and get items via food banks like ATCAA. She adds, “Even a five-dollar donation (from the community) can get us between 20 and 25 dollars worth of food.”

Then on Saturday morning is the Coat Drive at Interfaith Social Services (18500 Striker Court) from 9 am – 1 pm. New or gently used coats are appreciated.