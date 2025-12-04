Important Role Of TCSO Search And Rescue Team

Sonora, CA — This upcoming weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with a pair of leaders with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.

The guests will be Search and Rescue Liaison and Unit Leader Ashley Boujikian and Rescue Division Field Training Officer Leigh Spokas.

They will talk about the logistics of going out on missions, the training involved for team members, the different types of skills needed, and the level of commitment required. In addition, they will recap some of their most memorable missions and give safety tips for people heading out into isolated areas.

The volunteer unit is currently in the midst of accepting applications for new members and is also kicking off its annual fundraiser to help keep the operations going. This year, it is a benefit calendar and raffle.

The team was established in 1975 and responds to calls during all seasons and hours. As one of the oldest teams in continuous service in the state of California, it ranks among the five busiest, with an average of 70 calls per year.