Bringing Warmth To Others Through The Interfaith Coat Drive

Sonora, CA — Yesterday morning was the Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services held at Central Sierra Broadcasting radio stations to help those in need. This morning’s updated total raised is $128,610, with donations still being accepted. Today is the coat drive at Interfaith’s Office on Striker Court, running from 9 am to 1 pm, where people can donate gently used coats. Interfaith Director Diane Bennett advises of other needed items, stating, “What we usually get fewer of sometimes are things like men’s larger-size coats and women’s coats. We’re also asking for some king-size and queen-size blankets. We get a lot of requests; it’s winter, and some people don’t have heat or don’t have a lot of heat, so blankets are really a necessity.”

Bennett added that her office will begin distributing the coats next week. You can still donate by clicking on the donate button here or at the Interfaith Offices.