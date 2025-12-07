Sonora Wildcats Roar Into Second State Title Matchup

Sonora, CA– Sonora controlled the game from the opening quarter and never let Woodcreek back into it.

Sonora overpowered Woodcreek 41-14 on Saturday night, jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and staying in command throughout. The Wildcats added scores in every quarter, including 13 points in the fourth, to close out the win.

Woodcreek was held scoreless until the third quarter and managed just one touchdown in each of the final two quarters. Sonora’s consistent scoring pace proved too much to match as the Wildcats pulled away for the decisive home victory, and punched their ticket to a second consecutive state title matchup that will take place in Southern California in one week on December 13th.

A full recap of this game and more information about the state title match-up will be posted in the near future on mymotherlode.com. The Wildcats will not be the only team representing the Motherlode in the State Championship games. Calaveras beat Miramonte out of Orinda by a decisive score of 35-7.