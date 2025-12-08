Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

National Park Service Sets Resident Only Free Entry Days for 2026

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
National Park Service Sets Resident Only Free Entry Days for 2026

National Park Service Sets Resident Only Free Entry Days for 2026

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– The National Park Service will offer a series of resident-only free entry days in 2026 under a policy overhaul that also introduces digital America the Beautiful passes and higher fees for international visitors. The changes take effect January 1 and apply across the National Park System, including parks such as Yosemite National Park.

The fee-free days, open only to U.S. residents, are scheduled for President’s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day weekend, the National Park Service’s 110th birthday, Constitution Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, and Veterans Day.

The new access system includes fully digital passes available through Recreation.gov, allowing visitors to purchase and display them on mobile devices or link them to physical cards. Updated graphics will appear on both digital and physical passes. Pricing will shift in 2026, with the annual pass set at $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents. Nonresidents without an annual pass will pay an additional $100 per person to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to standard entry fees.

The changes also expand motorcycle access, allowing each pass to cover two motorcycles. The Interior Department says revenue generated from updated fees will support facility upgrades, maintenance, and other services across the park system.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.