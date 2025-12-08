National Park Service Sets Resident Only Free Entry Days for 2026

Sonora, CA– The National Park Service will offer a series of resident-only free entry days in 2026 under a policy overhaul that also introduces digital America the Beautiful passes and higher fees for international visitors. The changes take effect January 1 and apply across the National Park System, including parks such as Yosemite National Park.

The fee-free days, open only to U.S. residents, are scheduled for President’s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day weekend, the National Park Service’s 110th birthday, Constitution Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, and Veterans Day.

The new access system includes fully digital passes available through Recreation.gov, allowing visitors to purchase and display them on mobile devices or link them to physical cards. Updated graphics will appear on both digital and physical passes. Pricing will shift in 2026, with the annual pass set at $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents. Nonresidents without an annual pass will pay an additional $100 per person to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to standard entry fees.

The changes also expand motorcycle access, allowing each pass to cover two motorcycles. The Interior Department says revenue generated from updated fees will support facility upgrades, maintenance, and other services across the park system.