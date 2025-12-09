Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Winton-Schaad Prescribed Burn Planned This Week

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire logo

CAL Fire logo

Photo Icon View Photo

West Point, CA — Smoke is anticipated to be visible east of West Point due to the Winton Schaad Prescribed Burn project.

CAL Fire reports that officials will be burning hazardous fuels this Wednesday through Friday, between 9 am – 5 pm. They will be burning piles that are about 150 acres in size. CAL Fire personnel will be patrolling the ignited area until the fire is declared out. The project is in the north-eastern portion of Calaveras County, near Lily Gap Road and North Bald Mountain Road.

The burn aims to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.