Winton-Schaad Prescribed Burn Planned This Week

West Point, CA — Smoke is anticipated to be visible east of West Point due to the Winton Schaad Prescribed Burn project.

CAL Fire reports that officials will be burning hazardous fuels this Wednesday through Friday, between 9 am – 5 pm. They will be burning piles that are about 150 acres in size. CAL Fire personnel will be patrolling the ignited area until the fire is declared out. The project is in the north-eastern portion of Calaveras County, near Lily Gap Road and North Bald Mountain Road.

The burn aims to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations. Be prepared for activity in the area.