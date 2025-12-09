Angels Camp Awards Funding To Habitat For Humanity Project

Angels Camp, CA — The City of Angels Camp is allocating $240,656 to Habitat for Humanity Calaveras for the Eureka Oaks Subdivision.

The money is from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program (PLHA). Habitat was picked after the city opened up a competition for the dollars via a Notice of Funding Availability in August.

The money will support the site-ready infrastructure and vertical construction of the first 10 single-family homes in Eureka Oaks, slated for 2026. The overall 107-unit housing project on Copello Drive was approved by the city in 2021, and it is the largest Habitat for Humanity housing project in California.

Low to moderate-income families will assist in building the homes (sweat equity) and will own them after completion.

City leaders note that the project helps fulfill Angels Camp’s General Plan Housing Element goal of facilitating new housing. The project assists in meeting the State’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment for the city (goal of adding 244 new housing units through 2027, including 137 for low-to-moderate income households).

Eureka Oaks will target households earning up to 80% of the area median income (approximately $81,000 for the four-person household in Calaveras County).

More information about the project can be found here.