Sonora Woman Smashes Into CHP Vehicle Last Night, Arrested

Jamestown, CA – A Sonora woman led CHP officers on a chase along Highway 108 from East Sonora to Jamestown before crashing into a patrol vehicle and being handcuffed for DUI.

On Monday, December 8, 2025, at around 6:17 p.m., CHP officers responded to callers advising of a wrong-way driver on Highway 108 near Hess Avenue in East Sonora. The officers heading to the area spotted the vehicle, a 2018 Subaru Forester, traveling westbound, east of South Washington Street. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that the driver blew through a red light at that intersection. An officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver hit the gas, and a pursuit ensued into Jamestown.

At the 76 Gas Station at the corner of Rawhide Road, a second CHP officer was waiting in a patrol vehicle in the parking lot. Machado detailed, “The driver of the vehicle drove towards the CHP patrol vehicle and crashed into it. The suspects’ vehicle became immobilized, and the driver was placed under arrest.”

The driver was identified as 62-year-old Brenda Devries (a.k.a. Brenda Warne). She now faces multiple felony charges along with misdemeanor DUI.