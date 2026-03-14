California Lottery Officials Warn Of Scams To Steal Winnings

Sacramento, CA—Lottery officials are warning players about common scams, following an uptick in reports made by both local law enforcement agencies and victims to the California Lottery’s security and law enforcement team.

They report that scam artists may pose as lottery officials or claim connections to lottery winners to steal money or obtain personal information. Noting that real lottery wins don’t begin with a text or a surprise phone call, California lottery officials warn the public to watch out for fraudulent calls, texts, emails, and requests for fees.

A typical scam begins with an unexpected, official-sounding email, phone call, or message congratulating the recipient on “winning” a lottery prize. The message may state that the award cannot be awarded unless taxes, processing fees, or other expenses are paid, and it frequently urges the receiver to act immediately. According to state lottery officials, their office does not send unsolicited emails, direct messages, texts, or phone calls, and winners are never asked to pay fees or taxes in advance to collect a reward.

They added, “Legitimate prizes can only be claimed after a player purchases a ticket and submits an official claim form through the California Lottery’s established process.” Also, the California Lottery never charges taxes or fees to claim a prize and never asks for money upfront.

The California Lottery Security and Law Enforcement Division collaborates with local and state authorities to investigate complaints of illegal activity and ensure the integrity of lottery operations. Scam techniques might include impersonating lottery winners or agents, making false promises about rewards, or demanding payment in advance to collect winnings.