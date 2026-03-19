Nearly Three Decades Of Service To The City Of Sonora

Sonora, CA—Sonora police are honoring one of their own who, if you ever called 911, could have been on the other end of the line, helping those in an emergency for nearly three decades.

The SPD announced that Police Dispatcher Records Specialist II Tammy Gillespie has retired after 27 years of dedicated service. She was recognized at this week’s City Council meeting. Chief Turu Vanderweil recognized her devotion to the job and community, stating, “She leaves with a legacy of dedication and commitment that will likely go unmatched for many years to come. So, it’s with great honor that I recognize Tammy Gillespie for her remarkable 27 years of service to the city of Sonora since her recruitment by the police department in February 1999. Tammy has been an example of dedication, service, and excellence.”

Chief Vanderweil noted that, at the time Gillespie joined the force, her starting salary was $11.16 per hour. Throughout her career, she received countless accolades, but she lacked her own badge, which he addressed by presenting her with one. Gillespie thanked the public and praised her co-workers, calling them family, for their hard work. “It’s bittersweet for me to say goodbye. I’m excited, but I’m also leading my family, and that’s hard. We’re kind of the unsung heroes.” She continued, “We work 12-hour shifts. We don’t have a designated lunch break or any other break during the day. You eat at your desk; you answer the phone with a full mouth sometimes. You ask somebody to come in so you can take a potty break if it’s after hours on the weekends, but when we do, it’s because we love the job and we love helping people.”

Chief Vanderweil noted that her work has played a vital role in keeping Sonora safe by answering 15,800 emergency 911 calls and 51,399 phone calls for service. Noting that she will be missed, the department gave this parting message: “Thank you, Tammy, for your years of service. Wishing you a happy and well-earned retirement.”