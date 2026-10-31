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Road Repairs Temporarily Close Forest Road For Month

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By Tracey Petersen
Stanislaus National Forest issues temporary road closure—STF graphic

Stanislaus National Forest issues temporary road closure—STF graphic

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SONORA, CA—Road repairs will temporarily close a section of Sawmill Mountain Road in the Stanislaus National Forest in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County for a month.

The order temporarily closes a portion of Forest Road No. 1S03 (Sawmill Mountain Road) between the intersections of 18EV432 and 1S04. Forest Road officials relayed, “The reason for the closure is to accommodate the road repair work as part of the ongoing Groveland Storm damage project, including the installation of multiple large culverts.”

The work is slated to run from Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026. This order remains in place until repairs are completed and may be lifted before December 2, 2026, if the Forest deems the area safe for public use, according to Forest Road officials.

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