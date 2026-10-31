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K9 Sniffs Out Drugs During Traffic Stop In Valley Springs

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By Tracey Petersen
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Valley Springs, CA – A traffic stop turned up more than narcotics recently in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, and an Amador County man was handcuffed.

While working the night patrol, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Camanche Parkway near Highway 12 for a speeding pickup truck with expired tags from 2024. A call for backup included a “K9 deputy to conduct an open-air narcotics sniff that led to a suspected narcotics alert,” according to sheriff’s officials.

The drugs were located within the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. The suspect, 38-year-old Antonio Medina, of Fiddletown, was taken into custody at the scene while two additional subjects received citations. Medina was later transported to the Calaveras County Detention Center on various drug-related charges.

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