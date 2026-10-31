Dispelling Rumors Of ICE Raids In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA—Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese wants to dispel rumors of ICE raids in the county, including social media postings of pictures that are incorrect.

Sheriff Briese reports, “We have reached out to ICE directly and can confirm these are simply rumors. There are NO ICE operations occurring in our county. The gossip is false, but some outside agencies working individual investigations may be in the county.” He added, “It is important to understand that an agency conducting a specific investigation is not the same

as conducting a large-scale enforcement sweep or raid.”

The sheriff also stated that the photos being circulated are not photos of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. He elaborated, “Our office does not conduct immigration enforcement and is not involved in ICE operations. Those are federal responsibilities. We do not coordinate federal immigration activity in Mariposa County.”

Any questions about ICE operations should be directed to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security.