Dry Weather Halts Prescribed Burning In Forest

Stanislaus Hotshots currently working to reduce fuels along Forest Road 5N55 on the Calaveras Ranger District in the Irish/O’Manuel burn units—STF photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The lack of precipitation and ongoing dry weather conditions have caused the Stanislaus National Forest to halt fire burning and switch to other fuel reduction methods.

“This winter has impacted the forest’s ability to put goodfire on the ground,” shared forest fire officials.

Instead, to maintain fire crews’ momentum, they have shifted to prep work, including using chainsaws to cut down trees or low-lying branches and removing ground brush and foliage. The photos in the image box show the Stanislaus Hotshots, who are currently working to reduce fuels along Forest Road 5N55 on the Calaveras Ranger District in the Irish/O’Manuel burn units.

Forest officials advise that the goal is to have the forest prepped and ready for burning in the fall. Possible rain and snow have been forecasted in the Mother Lode as another storm system is projected to roll through the region. There is no word as to whether fire will be used again if the storm produces a good soaking of the forest floor.