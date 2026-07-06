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Update: Fire Ignites On Old Priest Grade

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By B.J. Hansen
Priest Fire - PG&E Image

Priest Fire - PG&E Image

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Update at 3:08 pm: Evacuation orders have also now been issued for Priest Coulterville Road (down to the creek reservoir at the Hetch Hetchy entrance) in addition to the Priest Station Cafe.

Original story posted at 3:05 pm: Groveland, CA – A vehicle fire has spread to vegetation in the area of Old Priest Grade.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that it is moving at a “dangerous to critical” rate of spread. An evacuation order has been issued for the Priest Café at the top of the grade. An Everbridge notification has been sent to Big Oak Flat residents about an Evacuation Warning.

Travelers will need to avoid the area. Air and ground resources are on the scene. The fire is reportedly around 10 acres.

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