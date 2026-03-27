Senator Alvarado-Gil To Detail Wildfire Package

Sonora, CA — California District Four Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil recently introduced a package of wildfire bills related to issues like prevention, home-hardening tax credits, and the California Fair Plan.

Senator Alvarado-Gil will go into the details about the various bills on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

She will also talk about the Town Hall meeting she held earlier in the week in Groveland.

Alavarado-Gil’s District Four covers Tuolumne County and most of Calaveras County, along with other foothills and valley communities.