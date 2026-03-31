Cuesta Heights Housing Project Clears Hurdle, Hoping For Economic Improvements

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council voted 5-0 to approve one of the required readings of an ordinance to extend the life of the Cuesta Heights planned subdivision map.

The housing project was first approved in 2008 and allows for 46 residential lots near the intersection of Shaws Flat Road and Roble Road. The tentative map is set to expire as the project has faced delays, and the new agreement taken up by the council this week extends it by seven years. The meeting documents noted that the earlier economic recession and the COVID pandemic were big factors stalling the project.

Greg Popovich is the second developer who has tried to bring the project to the finish line, and he was on hand to answer questions. He noted that there were also some needed redraws along the way, due to unforeseen circumstances, noting one instance where a PG&E power pole was unfortunately installed on the site where the main entrance was planned.

Asked what needs to happen for the project to happen, he indicated that the economy needs to ramp up. He stated, “The economic environment needs to change a little bit. More business up here, and more influx of jobs, to get the younger people to stay.”

Regarding the price points of the homes, Popovich said they would likely be in the $670,000 to $1-million range. Referencing the housing ladder, he noted that many people moving into those would potentially be leaving less expensive homes, and those would, in turn, be available on the market for anyone seeking a more entry-level price point.

All five council members were in support of approving a seven-year extension of the map. It was also earlier endorsed by the city’s planning commission.

Councilmember Mark Plummer added that the project ties directly into economic development, stating, “Another 46 homes for our community would be wonderful. It is creating work and would add considerably to our General Fund as well.”

Councilmember Andy Merrill said. “Overall, I like the plan,” in relation to the layout. Echoing Plummer’s sentiments, he added, “Just developing in general generates quite a bit of tax revenue that was not there previously for us.”

It was the only item discussed during a special meeting held Monday evening, and it will return for a final reading, and approval, at the regular city council session on April 6.