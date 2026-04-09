Weekend Winter Storm Watch For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, as well as Yosemite National Park above the Valley floor. This is effective from Friday afternoon/evening until Sunday evening.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The snow levels will remain above pass levels through Friday afternoon, before dropping down to around 6,000 to 7,000 feet from late Friday through Saturday. This will continue to lower down to around 4,000 to 4,500 feet from late Saturday into Sunday.

The heaviest snow is expected from late Saturday morning through midday Sunday.

The total snow accumulations will range from two to four inches above the 4,000 foot elevation. One to four feet of snow is likely above 4,500 feet.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.

Visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous, dangerous and potentially life-threatening if not impossible.

The hazardous conditions could impact weekend mountain travel and activities.

Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.