Calaveras Supervisors Salute Sheriff’s Office For Operation Trash Panda

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors took time to thank the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and its Narcotics Enforcement Unit for the successful efforts on Operation Trash Panda.

Occurring in February, it was the largest narcotics bust in the county’s history and drew national attention.

(Sheriff Rachelle Whiting also recapped it on a recent Mother Lode Views)

Sheriff Whiting was on hand at today’s supervisors meeting to accept the proclamation and noted that there is a reason she was not surrounded by the many others who assisted.

Whiting stated, “The ties with this manufacturing and distribution of narcotics network to the international drug trafficking organizations is very real. The threat to our nation, to our community, and to my deputies is very real. So, collectively, we made the decision that the hard-working investigators were not going to be here for this public recognition. But, believe me, they are watching it, and they are very grateful for it. They have already told me that they are looking forward to framing the proclamation and hanging it on the wall.”

The proclamation was approved unanimously, 5-0, and the board members offered high praise.

You can read it below:

WHEREAS, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division consists of dedicated detectives, narcotics investigators, and support personnel; and

WHEREAS, over the years, the members of the Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit within the Investigations Division have remained steadfast in their mission to conduct long-term investigations leading to identification, disruption, and dismantling of drug trafficking organizations while identifying and protecting Drug Endangered Children; and

WHEREAS, while transitioning from being the Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team back to a more holistic Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit, in 2025 the deputies eradicated 19 illegal cultivation sites, authored 36 narcotic-related search warrants, and returned to the proven method of field work for results; and

WHEREAS, February 27, 2026, concluded a five-month long-term investigation of a drug trafficking organization. Operation Trash Panda culminated with around 100 law enforcement personnel executing simultaneous high-risk search warrants resulting in multiple arrests, 1900 marijuana plants and 100 pounds processed marijuana seized, 12 firearms seized, and the dismantling of an active methamphetamine conversion lab with around 2700 pounds of methamphetamine in various stages of processing seized; and

WHEREAS, the Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit worked closely with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento Area Intelligence Narcotics Team (SAINT) along with partners in the DEA, their HIDTA program (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas), HSI, FBI, MAGNET (the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team) and CDCR personnel who assisted with the investigation and search warrant services; and

WHEREAS, this is to date, the largest single methamphetamine seizure in the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office history and noted to be one of the largest domestic methamphetamine lab seizures in DEA history; and

WHEREAS, due to the extraordinary efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit, over a ton of poison, in the form of methamphetamine, was prevented from being released into the community. This is a direct reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and effort of the sergeants and detectives assigned to CNEU, reflecting an organization devoted to the highest ideals of community service. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors does hereby commend the Sheriff’s Office, Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit for its vital role in protecting and keeping the community of Calaveras safe.