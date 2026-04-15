Home Sales See Price Stabilizing In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA—The Tuolumne County Association of REALTORS® (TCAR) reports that the first quarter statistics of 2026 show a five percent decrease in the median sales price from last year as home sales continue to stabilize.

“The data reflects a market that is stabilizing in price while maintaining steady sales activity, alongside a gradual increase in available inventory,” noted TCAR, sharing that the median sales price for the county in the first quarter of this year was $366,000 and the average sales price was down eight percent to $386,058. Additionally, total home sales were up six percent to 171, with the average days on market slightly longer than last year at this time at 91.

As of mid-April, there are 392 active residential listings, around 6.9 months of inventory, reflecting a more balanced market than in previous years, according to TCAR. The market continues to experience strong activity at lower price points, with 83% of sales at or below $500,000 and significant increases (275%) in sales under $200,000 and 350% for homes under $175,000.

Wrapping up the 2026 first quarter home sales outlook, TCAR asserts, “While home prices have softened modestly compared to last year, transaction volume remains consistent, suggesting continued buyer engagement and overall market resilience. These trends are important indicators for housing availability, affordability, and overall economic health within Tuolumne County.”

The highest sales price was just over a million dollars, and the lowest was $80,000. The current highest list price is $3.4 million, and the lowest is $95,000, as the breakdown can be viewed by clicking here.