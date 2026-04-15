Tuolumne Heritage Trail Approved As New Name For Regional Project

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Transportation Council has approved a new name for the regional multi-use trail project previously known as the Gold Rush Path, rebranding it as the Tuolumne Heritage Trail.

The Tuolumne Heritage Trail is a regional active transportation project aimed at connecting the communities of Jamestown, Sonora, and Columbia through a continuous corridor for walking and bicycling. Planned as a phased Class I multi-use trail, the project is designed to improve safety and expand mobility options for residents and visitors traveling between neighborhoods, schools, parks, and local businesses. Much of the current route relies on Highway 49 and nearby roadways, which were built primarily for motor vehicle use and offer limited space for pedestrians and cyclists. The new trail will provide a separated facility for non-motorized travel, addressing long-standing gaps in safe active transportation connections in the region.

Officials say the new name reflects the broader heritage of Tuolumne County and the communities the trail will connect. As the project moves through planning and design, the updated name is expected to provide a consistent identity across project documents, public outreach, and partner coordination.

“The name Tuolumne Heritage Trail reflects both where we are and who we are,” said Tamera Blankenship, executive director of the Tuolumne County Transportation Council. “Including Tuolumne in the name reflects our local pride and sense of place, while the word heritage invites people to explore the rich cultural history and extraordinary natural environment that define this region.”

The project is being developed in partnership with the City of Sonora, Tuolumne County, Caltrans District 10, and other regional agencies. Construction will take place in phases as funding becomes available.