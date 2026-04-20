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League Of Women Voters Announces Mother Lode Candidate Forums

By Nic Peterson
League Of Women Voters Announces Mother Lode Candidate Forums

League Of Women Voters Announces Mother Lode Candidate Forums

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Sonora, CA– The League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will host a series of four voter forums to give the public an opportunity to meet candidates for local offices and hear their positions on key issues.

The first forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Board of Supervisors chambers, 2 S. Green St., fourth floor, in Sonora. Candidates for superintendent of schools, Zachary Abernathy and Gabe Wingo, are expected to participate. The second forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road in Sonora. Candidates for District 3 supervisor, Anaiah Kirk and Tim McCaffrey, will take part.

The third forum is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Board of Supervisors chambers in Sonora. Candidates for District 2 supervisor are Ryan Campbell, Mark Brooks, Steve Green, Julie Healy, Diego Martinez and Rayanne Tamayo. The fourth forum will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Vallecito. Candidates for Calaveras County District 5 supervisor are Clyde Clapp, Bruce Giudici and Benjamin Stopper.

Organizers said all forums will run from 6 to 7 p.m., except for the District 2 forum, which will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. due to the number of candidates. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan civic organization dedicated to empowering voters through education and advocacy. More information is available here.

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