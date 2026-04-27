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TUD Directors To Vote On Reshuffling Board Leadership

By B.J. Hansen
Ron Ringen - TUD Image

Ron Ringen - TUD Image

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Sonora, CA — Whether to remove Ron Ringen from the role of Board President will be decided at Tuesday’s Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors meeting.

We reported earlier this month that the discussion comes at the request of board Vice President Jeff Kerns. It stems from concerns about Ringen’s conduct at a public March 31 TUD Human Resources Committee meeting. The call to agendize a vote on the matter was also vocally supported by Glen Jacobs and Jeff Hollis.

The TUD board members will decide whether to potentially pick a new President, Vice President, and make changes to the board committee assignments.

The regular portion of Tuesday’s meeting will also feature a presentation on the latest financial reports, operations, and the district’s reclamation system.

The board will also break into closed session to conduct ongoing property negotiations with Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 9 am, Tuesday, in the TUD Board room at 18885 Nugget Blvd in Sonora.

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