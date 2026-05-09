Yosemite’s Glacier Point Road To Reopen

Yosemite, CA – Travelers will be able to drive along Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park once again starting tomorrow, with limited utilities.

The roadway reopens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2026, for the 2026 season. Park officials relay that there will be no drinking water available at Glacier Point, but vault toilets will be accessible to visitors. They added, “Parking at Glacier Point and throughout the park is limited. Arrive early in the morning to avoid long delays and full parking lots.”

No estimated reopening date has been released for Highway 120 Tioga Pass, as Tioga Road, the extension of the highway through the park, remains closed to both vehicle and bicycle traffic. We reported earlier this week that Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County reopened for the 2026 season on Wednesday (5/6/26) and Highway 108 Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County, which was already open for the season in April, temporarily shut down due to stormy weather last weekend and reopened at Kennedy Meadows on Thursday (5/7/26).

Park officials also noted that the Glacier Point Tour will be operating once the road opens and is available round-trip or one-way for a fee; click here for details. Additionally, they advised that Mariposa Grove Road is only open to shuttles and vehicles displaying a disability placard, with the shuttle operating daily between the Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.