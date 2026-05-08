Seasonal Clarks Fork Road Reopening

Tuolumne County, CA — Outdoor enthusiasts will soon be able to travel along Clarks Fork Road in Tuolumne County.

Located about 25 miles east of Pinecrest off Highway 108, just below Dardanelle, the area offers plentiful camping, hiking, and fishing opportunities.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that Clarks Fork Road will open for the season today (Friday, May 8) at 3 pm. Post-winter maintenance work along the road is wrapping up, and the gate will reopen, indicating that it is safe for travel.

The announcement comes ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.