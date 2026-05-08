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Previewing Upcoming Calaveras County Fair And Jumping Frog Jubilee

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By B.J. Hansen
The Broglio family being introduced by Fair Board President Gay Callan - Photo by BJ Hansen

The Broglio family being introduced by Fair Board President Gay Callan - Photo by BJ Hansen

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This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee CEO, Laurie Giannini.

The fair is coming up next week, May 14-17. The photo is from this past Wednesday’s sponsors dinner when the Broglio family was being recognized, who the fair is dedicated to this year.

The 2026 theme is “Let Frogs Sing and Freedom Ring.”

Giannini will talk about the highlights of this year’s event, including the Junior Livestock Auction, special grandstand entertainment, the International Frog Jump, and other significant happenings.

Laurie Giannini
Laurie Giannini

The fair annually serves as a major economic generator for Calaveras County.

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