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Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Coulterville Murder

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By B.J. Hansen
Keith Capron Located, MCSO Image

Keith Capron Located, MCSO Image

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Coulterville, CA — A man is suspected of shooting a victim twice in the head with a handgun in the Coulterville area on Sunday evening.

This morning the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert to the community seeking help in locating the suspect, Keith Capron. Shortly after, however, the sheriff’s office provided an update that Capron had since been located, and “further information will be released at a later time.”

The earlier alert stated that Capron had left the scene of the crime in a stolen 2008 Toyota Yaris and had last been seen in the 5800 block of Schilling Road. It is not clear where he was later located. Capron was originally from Vermont and was believed to have only been in Coulterville for a short period of time.

We will pass along more information when it is released by authorities.

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