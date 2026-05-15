Bus Fares Are Coming Back In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Bus riders will once again pay fares beginning this summer.

To support riders and the community during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 recovery period, the Tuolumne County Transit Agency (TCTA) Board of Directors suspended fares. Now they have voted to bring them back beginning July 6, 2026.

“Reintroducing fares will help support the long-term sustainability of the transit system while maintaining affordable transportation options for residents. The reintroduction of fares is necessary to support ongoing transit operations and improvements,” stated TCTA officials.

TCTA provided these approved fixed-route fares:

Fixed Route:

Day Pass, unlimited (regular): $5

Day Pass, unlimited (reduced): $3

Weekly Pass, unlimited (regular) $17

Weekly Pass, unlimited (reduced): $10

Monthly Pass, unlimited (regular): $64

Monthly Pass, unlimited (reduced): $38

Dial-a-Ride

Full Fare (one-way): $4

Reduced Fare (one-way): $3

Reduced rates are available for veterans, retirees, students, Medicare cardholders, and those with disabilities. Riders can pay fares in cash on board or electronically via the transit mobile app. Passes can be purchased in advance at the Sonora transit office (13033 Sanguinetti Road).

“Bringing fares back to public transit is the first step in a series of transit improvements that will be introduced over the next year,” according to TCTA officials. “Riders can expect route changes designed to improve convenience and reduce wait times, expanded on-demand service options, and continued free dial-a-ride service for seniors.”

To assist riders in returning to fare collection, transit staff will launch a community outreach and rider information campaign in the coming weeks. For questions or more information, contact Andy Carter, Senior Transportation Analyst, at acarter@co.tuolumne.ca.us or (209) 533-5543.