Phoenix Lake, CA—The search is on for a missing Tuolumne County juvenile who was last seen riding his bike at his home, and while it has been located, he has not.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is now turning to the public for help to find 12-year-old Bodie James Iveson. The picture in the image box was taken a week ago. Iveson was last seen riding his bicycle in the Phoenix Lake/Creekside Drive area of Sonora on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials report that Iveson was last seen wearing an orange Carhartt t-shirt with a front pocket, blue jeans, and brown hiking boots. They added, “His bike was found on the family’s property, and he is believed to have left the residence on foot. He is known to frequent the Twain Harte, Phoenix Lake, and Crystal Falls areas.”

Iveson is described by investigators as 4’8″, approximately 80 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.