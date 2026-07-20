Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Clarifies Changes To Concealed Carry Permit

Calaveras, CA– Californians who obtain or renew qualifying concealed carry weapon licenses on or after Jan. 1, 2027, will be eligible for permits valid for up to three years under Assembly Bill 1948.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office clarified the upcoming change, noting that the new law increases the maximum validity period for standard California concealed carry weapon, or CCW, licenses from two years to three years. The change will not affect existing permits. Current CCW licenses will remain valid until the expiration date printed on the permit and will not be automatically extended. Current permit holders should continue to follow the renewal process and timelines established by the issuing agency. According to the sheriff’s office, the extended license term will apply only to qualifying CCW licenses issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2027, in accordance with state law and agency procedures.

The legislation does not change the requirements for obtaining or renewing a CCW license. Applicants and permit holders must continue to meet all existing eligibility standards, including background checks, required firearms training, the application and review process, firearms qualification requirements and compliance with federal, state and local firearm laws.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said it is preparing to implement the new law and will update its policies, procedures, application materials and public information as needed.