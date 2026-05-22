Seatbelt Use The Target Of Memorial Weekend CHP HEP

Sonora, CA — With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer and bringing increased traffic, the CHP is targeting seatbelt use during its Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) and emphasizing proper seatbelt use for drivers and passengers.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that while the national seatbelt usage rate remains above 90%, 2024 data shows that not wearing a seat belt continues to contribute to preventable deaths on California’s roads. According to the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, preliminary data from 2024 and 2025 show that over 13,000 crashes statewide involved an unrestrained occupant, resulting in more than 1,300 fatalities.

“Wearing a seat belt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to save lives. Crashes are unpredictable, and taking a moment to buckle up before every trip can mean the difference between life and death,” stated Commissioner Sean Duryee.

The HEP begins on Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m., and runs through Monday, May 25, at 11:59 p.m. During this period, the CHP says officers will also conduct targeted enforcement to identify reckless and distracted drivers.