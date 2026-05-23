An Alleged Thief Led Sonora Police On Chase

Sonora, CA – An alleged thief led Sonora police on a chase after stealing a generator from a store and being spotted by officers as he left the parking lot.

Sonora Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the Wilco store in the Sonora Plaza on Mono Way on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 5 p.m. for a theft report. A clerk reported that a man stole a Generac power bank worth $1,699 and then took off in a Ford Focus sedan.

SPD issued a “Be On The Lookout.” Officers spotted the sedan in the store parking lot, setting off the chase. The pursuit ended on Jamestown Road near Brennan Court in the Sonora area. The clerk then identified 34-year-old Paul Regruto of San Andreas as the theft suspect.

A records check revealed that Regruto was on Post Community Release Supervision (PCRS) out of Calaveras County, allowing a search of him and the sedan, which uncovered the stolen generator.

Regruto was arrested for felony burglary, grand theft, his PRCS violation, and other misdemeanor charges.