2026 Graduation Season In The Mother Lode

Sonora, CA– Its graduation season in the Mother Lode, and local high graduates will be taking the stage at ceremonies over the next couple of weeks.

Gold Rush Charter High School will be holding a graduation ceremony on May 28th.

Bret Harte Union High School will hold the Commencement Ceremony May 29 at Dorroh Field. The Bret Harte Theater will be streaming the event live begin at 7:30 pm on youtube. Dorroh Field and track was closed to the public Tuesday, May 26 and it will remain closed through Monday, June 1 due to the commencement ceremony. It will reopen for public use on Tuesday June 2.

The graduation ceremony at Tioga High will take place on June 3rd at 6 pm.

Don Pedro High ceremony will be taking place on June 4th at 5:30 pm in the gym.

Sonora High School graduation ceremony will be held on June 4th at 7 pm on the Dunlavy Field. Live streaming for those who are unable to attend in person will be provided in next week’s school newsletter. Cassina High School will be holding its ceremony one day earlier on June 3rd at the same location.

Summerville High School will have its ceremony June 5 at Thorsted Field. The gates will open to the stadium at 6 pm and seats cannot be reserved ahead of that time. Handicap accessible parking will be located on campus, and general admission parking will be in the school parking lots. There will be overflow parking available at the Westside property with shuttles beginning at 6 pm. The graduation ceremony starts at 8 pm.

Calaveras High School will have its ceremony on June 11th at 7 pm on its field. Gold Strike High School will graduate June 9th at 6 pm and the Sierra Hills Education Center on June 10 at 6 pm at the Calaveras Performing Arts Center.



It is recommended that you arrive early to the various ceremonies to ensure a seat.

The Columbia College Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony was be held April 27.