Prescribed Burn Planned In Burson This Week

San Andreas, CA– CAL FIRE’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit and East Bay Municipal Utility District are planning a prescribed burn in Burson this week as part of an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire fuels.

The burn is scheduled to take place from Tuesday(June 2nd) through Thursday(June 4th) near the South Shore Lake Camanche entrance off Camanche Road. Officials said the project is a continuation of a 300-acre prescribed burn completed in 2025 and is part of a five-year plan aimed at reducing hazardous vegetation around Burson. The treatment area for this phase of the project covers approximately 100 acres.

Ignitions are expected to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day, with burning operations anticipated to last eight to nine hours. Weather conditions are forecast to be favorable for the prescribed fire. Residents and motorists in the area may see smoke or flames during burn operations. CAL FIRE personnel will continue to patrol the area until the burn is declared fully extinguished.