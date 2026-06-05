Nearly 50 Grams Of Meth Seized In Second Mariposa County Raid

Mariposa County, CA—A second drug bust in Mariposa County has resulted in two arrests for having guns and drugs.

The first raid came a little more than a month ago in the 6200 block of Dogtown Road in Coulterville, and this new bust was also in that area and Greeley Hill. As we reported here back on May 1st, the sheriff’s Mariposa Interdiction and Narcotics Team (MINT) seized 56 grams of methamphetamine, 3.8 pounds of liquid containing methamphetamine, 33 grams of illegal mushrooms, and two firearms from that property. Two suspects were arrested.

This week, the MINT team removed multiple firearms from felons and confiscated approximately 47.5 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, and two arrests were also made. Neither was identified, and no address was given for the raid. It is unclear whether the two raids are related.

“Great work by the MINT team; our focus remains the same with a continued commitment to reducing crime and holding offenders accountable. Every illegal firearm and dangerous drug removed from our streets helps make Mariposa County a safer place for everyone,” stated sheriff’s officials.