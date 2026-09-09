Sonora CHP Makes 15 Arrests During Labor Day Enforcement Period

Sonora, CA—The Sonora Area California Highway Patrol made 15 arrests and issued 77 citations during the agency’s Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Period, including 13 arrests for driving under the influence. Additionally, San Andreas CHP reports that over the maximum enforcement period, they arrested two drivers for DUI and issued 35 speeding citations in addition to two child safety seat citations.

The 78-hour enforcement period ran from Friday evening through Monday night, with CHP officers statewide placing a particular emphasis on identifying and arresting impaired drivers while continuing to enforce all vehicle code violations. The Sonora Area CHP reported that all available officers were working during the holiday period as part of the increased enforcement effort.

CHP is reminding drivers to slow down, wear their seat belts and designate a sober driver when alcohol or other impairing substances are involved. Although the holiday enforcement period has ended, the Sonora Area CHP said officers will continue actively enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists throughout the year.