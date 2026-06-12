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Residential Pile Burning Will Be Suspended On Monday

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By B.J. Hansen
Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign

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Sonora, CA — Recently, residential burning has only been allowed above 3,500 feet, with a permit, on permissive burn days.

That will change this coming Monday, June 15, due to rising temperatures and drying vegetation.

CAL Fire will suspend burning for the season, effective 8 am. The change covers the state responsibility area of Tuolumne, Calaveras, eastern Stanislaus, and eastern San Joaquin counties.

There are some exceptions. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial burns may be allowed to proceed if a CAL Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires (within organized campgrounds or on private property). Campfires may be permitted if it is maintained in such a manner as to prevent the spread to the wildland. A valid campfire permit may be required, and more details are at PreventWildfireCA.org.

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